Maidenbower Junior School Year 6 leavers

Year 6 classes at Maidenbower Junior School.

These pictures were taken by Steve Robards on July 9.

Maidenbower Junior School, Crawley. Year 6 leavers' photos- Class 6RS. Pic Steve Robards'SR1818207 SUS-181007-085407001

__

Maidenbower Junior School, Crawley. Year 6 leavers' photos- Class 6JD. Pic Steve Robards'SR1818216 SUS-181007-085418001

Maidenbower Junior School, Crawley. Year 6 leavers' photos- Class 6PG. Pic Steve Robards'SR1818223 SUS-181007-085430001