Major Crawley road reopens after ‘serious’ crash

A major Crawley road has reopened following a serious two car crash earlier today.

Southgate Avenue in Crawley was closed following the collision today, January 6, according to Sussex Police.

Southgate Avenue in Crawley was closed due to a 'serious' crash. Photo courtesy of Crawley Police

A spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.20am.

“One driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not believed to have been seriously injured.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews were called to a crash in which a car had overturned.

He added: “They sent one car and two ambulances to the scene.

“Two patients were taken to East Surrey Hospital with minor injuries.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“One crew from Crawley was mobilised to the scene and provided scene safety.

“Paramedics from SECAmb were also in attendance.”

