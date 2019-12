Heavy rain has led to serious flooding in Pulborough today.

The A29 in Pulborough has been closed in both directions due to the flooding and a diversionary route has been put in place. The fire service is advising people to avoid to area. It is also warning people not to attempt to drive through floodwater. Flooding has caused major disruption around Sussex today (Friday, December 20) – read more here.

Flooding in Pulborough Eddie Mitchell Buy a Photo

Flooding in Pulborough Eddie Mitchell Buy a Photo

Flooding in Pulborough Eddie Mitchell Buy a Photo

Flooding in Pulborough Eddie Mitchell Buy a Photo

View more