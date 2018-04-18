Major food festival coming to Crawley

For the first time EAT! Food Fest will be coming to Tilgate within the Walled Gardens on Saturday and Sunday June 9/10.

In the Chef Demonstration Theatre there will be two days of butchery, cooking and baking.

The Drinks Theatre will enable people to learn with experts on hand, with brewing and producer insights and of course the all-important opportunity to taste.

There will also be street food from around the world.

In front of the stables in the Walled Garden over 40 high end artisan food stalls will be there to tempt you to all kinds of wonderful produce.

Celebrating the best of Sussex and the South East as well as some top far flung UK and European producers.

For two days there will be the coolest sounds in the chill out garden, bringing you a feast for your ears with superb artists you will definitely want to seek out and see again.

The Skinny Jean Gardener is joining EAT! Food Fest this year.

Skinny Jean Gardener has been the BBC Blue Peter gardener, and gardening guest to BBC Radio 1 and Channel 4s Sunday Brunch.

Alongside the Skinny Jean Gardener shows there will be a fantastic ‘sow andgrow area’ for kids with the team from Tilgate Park, where they get to sow their seeds and take them home to watch them grow.

Ever wanted to know what is around our hedgerows that we can help ourselves to? Wild Food UK will be giving talks and also foraging sessions around Tilgate Park.

Plus, bars, beer, Champagne, cocktails and darn good vibes.

Tickets are £6 per adult (under 16s Free) at www.eatfoodfest.co.uk.

NB: Children with an EatFoodFest ticket have free entry to the Tilgate Park Nature Centre with a fee paying adult.