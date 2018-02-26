Major new cycling event to pass through Horsham District

A new major cycling event, with 15,000 riders of all levels of ability, is coming to the Horsham district later this year.

Vélo South – a new 100 mile closed road cycle ride is taking place on Sunday September 23.

The ride was officially launched at the London Bike Show on Friday by Rugby World Cup Winning Captain Martin Johnson CBE and British cycling icon and former UCI World Road Racing champion Mandy Jones.

The ride will take riders on a truly unforgettable journey through the stunning West Sussex countryside, starting and finishing on the iconic Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit and featuring the magnificent rolling hills of the South Downs.

Organised by CSM Active with support from Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council, Vélo South is the latest event in the Vélo Series, following the hugely successful inaugural Vélo Birmingham sportive in September 2017.

Aside from Ride London, Vélo South is the only other opportunity to ride 100 miles on closed roads in the UK this year.

With over 25,000 pre-registrations received to date, Vélo South is expected to sell-out fast when entries open.

To be in with a chance of taking part prospective participants must pre-register.

Prospective participants will also have the option of entering through one of Vélo South’s Lead Charity Partners – Alzheimers Society, Age UK and the British Heart Foundation.

There will also be a Vélo South Business 100 entry option which provides companies with the opportunity to enjoy a VIP participation experience coupled with exclusive training events and networking opportunities.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, Cllr Gordon Lindsay said: “We are delighted that this major cycling event is going to be coming through so many areas of Horsham District.

“It will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase our unique district at its best - an exhilarating ride for the competitors and a real spectacle for local residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The ride will also provide opportunities for local businesses and will be a boost for local tourism as food and drink providers and accommodation providers will all be able to benefit.”

Jon Ridgeon, Executive Chairman of organisers CSM Active, said: “Combining the magic of Goodwood with a stunning 100 mile closed road route through the West Sussex countryside, Vélo South promises to deliver a truly unforgettable day of riding for 15,000 riders. Vélo South wouldn’t be possible without the support of our fantastic stakeholders and we are extremely thankful to them for helping make this fantastic event a reality.”

For more information and to sign up go to www.velosouth.com/