Major new school to open in Horsham

A new school is set to open in Horsham in September next year.

The co-educational school will be run by the Bohunt Education Trust and will provide places for chidren aged from four to 16.

The trust announced today that the free school - to be known as Bohunt Horsham - will initially open for Year 7 pupils in temporary accommodation at Arun House in Hurst Road.

The school plans to move to a new building as part of the proposed major north Horsham development in September 2020 and provide places for 1,600 children.

The Bohunt Education Trust already runs six secondary schools and a sixth form across four local education authorities: West Sussex, Hampshire, Portsmouth and Wokingham.

A trust spokesman said: “Bohunt Horsham’s curriculum will share many innovative features with the model used at Bohunt Education Trust’s other schools: a focus on science, technology, engineering and maths, innovative language provision, including Mandarin.”

The trust says that Bohunt schools also offer ‘unparalleled outdoor education opportunities’ with many sports teams achieving national success. Bohunt Wokingham’s Under 13 Girls’ Football team became national champions last year.

Bohunt Education Trust chief executive Neil Strowger said: “Bohunt Horsham will provide a high-quality seamless education from age four to 16 for more than 1,600 children and young people in the local area.

“They will benefit from the innovative approach to education that is the mark of all Bohunt’s schools, and from being part of a vibrant, dynamic local trust, which has already proven its capacity to drive improvement.”

Chairman of Governors for Bohunt Education Trust Dr Ray Morton said: “Over the last year, BET has grown to six academies, plus a sixth form, with over 7,000 students. As governors, we want as many young people as possible to access and benefit from the trust’s outstanding educational model, and Bohunt Horsham is the latest in a long line of successes.”

For details about how to apply for a place at Bohunt Horsham see www.bohunthorsham.com