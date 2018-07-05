Major rail disruption for Sussex passengers set to hit early morning trains

Disruption to rail services to and from London Victoria are now expected to last until at least 7am tomorrow morning (Friday July 6).

TA major signalling failure has caused problems for Gatwick Express and Southern journeys to and from London Victoria, as well as Thameslink services through Streatham, with delays of up to 60 minutes, alterations and cancellations to journeys expected.

However, this disruption is not affecting Southeastern services to and from London Victoria.

Southern says on its website that if you are planning to use Gatwick Express and Southern train services today, you are advised not to travel via London Victoria.

“If your journey is not essential, it is recommend that you do not travel.

“There is a very limited service running across the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express network. Network Rail engineers will be working through the night to resolve this incident. Services this afternoon will remain heavily impacted.

“In the meantime, everything will be done to resolve this situation as quickly as possible; however, this disruption could potentially extend into tomorrow morning.”

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services:

Mutually across Southern and Thameslink via any reasonable route

South Western Railway between Portsmouth, Southampton, Wimbledon and London Waterloo

Southeastern between Hastings, Ashford International and London Charing Cross / London Cannon Street

Tramlink between Croydon, Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction

London Underground between London Terminals and Wimbledon

London Overground between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Clapham Junction and West Croydon

London Northwestern Railway between Watford Junction, London Euston and Milton Keynes Central

London Buses via any reasonable route

Great Western Railway via any reasonable route. Where possible, Great Western Railway will stop additionally at Salfords and Horley on their Reading to Gatwick Airport services

Metrobus between Gatwick Airport, Leatherhead, Dorking, Epsom, Redhill and Reigate on routes 21, 93, 100, 270, 281, 291, 400 & 460

Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Falmer, Newhaven, Seaford, and Eastbourne on routes 28 & 29

Southdown Buses between Oxted and East Grinstead via Edenbridge Town on routes 236 & 410

Compass Buses between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells on routes 228 & 229

Stagecoach Bus on route 700 between Brighton and Portsmouth

The signalling fault is affecting one of Govia Thameslink Railways busiest mainlines and they are actively working with Network Rail to resolve the fault as quickly as possible.

The root cause of the fault has been traced back to a power supply feed, linked to the signalling equipment which has failed.

Customer advice

Buses are currently in circulation between Oxted and East Grinstead.

If you intend on travelling, you are advised to regularly check station information screens and journey planners as alterations will occur on a train by train basis.

Listen out for station announcements as late notice platform alterations are likely.

During this time if you hold a valid off peak ticket, you are able to use this for travel on peak time trains.

First class is also declassified across the Govia Thameslink Railway network only.

Customers with advance tickets can use these to travel tomorrow.

How is this currently affecting the train service?

- Gatwick Express services are currently suspended.

- Eastbourne / Hastings and Littlehampton to London services will be cancelled or diverted via London Bridge where possible.

- Barnham to London Victoria services will terminate at Three Bridges where possible.

- Southern Brighton to London Victoria services will terminate at East Croydon where possible.

- Horsham to Sutton shuttles will run additionally where possible.

- Southern trains running to and from London Victoria will be cancelled and delayed. Where possible, services will divert via Crystal Palace resulting in the following stations NOT being served:

Balham

Streatham Common

Norbury

Thornton Heath

Selhurst

- Thameslink services between St Albans and Sutton via Wimbledon are currently suspended. Where possible, additional stops will be added on for customers who require the following stations:

West Hampstead Thameslink

Cricklewood

Hendon

Mill Hill Broadway

Elstree & Borehamwood

Radlett

St Albans

Harpenden

Luton Airport Parkway

Luton