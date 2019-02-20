Major road on Crawley industrial estate to close for five days for repairs

Drivers are being warned that a major road on an industrial estate in Crawley is to close for five days for repair works.

The road - at the Manor Royal junction with Churchill Court to the junction with Gatwick Road Roundabout - will be closed to traffic from 3am on April 9 until 4pm on April 12.

Other more minor works are due to start in the area from next week.

West Sussex County Council says the road closure is necessary to allow contractors Hobart Paving to undertake carriageway resurfacing.

The council says that emergency vehicle access willl be available, along with pedestrian access. It says an alternative route for traffic will be signed via Gatwick Road, Fleming Way, Newton Road and vice versa.

It says the road closure will be in place for a maximum of five says from the start of the roadworks in April.

Hobart Paving says that initial works will start on February 25 and will last for 19 weeks altogether. The works include footpath construction and the realignment of kerbs. The company says that road resurfacing will mean the closure of Manor Royal eastbound for two days from April 9 and the closure of the road westbound for three days from April 10.

A spokesman said: “We will make every effort to minimise any disruption that this may cause.”