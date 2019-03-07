Major work completed to improve busy area of Crawley

Work to improve a busy entrance to Manor Royal Business District have been completed, with the help of the Crawley Growth Programme – a £60m programme of investments and projects to upgrade local infrastructure.

A statement issued by Manor Royal BID says that around 30,000 vehicles travel between the Gatwick Road, Hazelwick flyover and the Manor Royal road roundabout in Crawley daily.

“Visitors and those making their regular commute will now see the smart enhancements, which include landscaping with new trees, plants and railings, public art and formalised car parking in front of the Bank Precinct.

“The Manor Royal BID team has long-held aspirations to transform the gateways to Manor Royal Business District and this was further highlighted as a priority by local businesses following consultations.

“Manor Royal is the largest industrial and business area in West Sussex, contributing more than £5bn to the UK economy each year.”

The statement adds that thanks to the Manor Royal BID’s involvement with the Crawley Growth Programme, which is being delivered via a partnership of Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council and Crawley Borough Council, the work has now been completed.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID said: “This project combines the vision and drive of the Manor Royal BID with the power of collaborative working. We hope this successful approach is one we can replicate again in the coming years, to help deliver other initiatives set out in our ambitious Manor Royal BID Business Plan.”

Leader of West Sussex County Council Louise Goldsmith said: “Thanks to the Growth Deals signed with every district and borough council in West Sussex, we’re collaboratively putting a real focus on economic growth and development countywide. This project will benefit businesses, residents and visitors to the Manor Royal Business Park and is an example of what we can achieve working all together.”

Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Peter Smith, said: “It’s great to see the improvement works finished as they have made a significant impact on the look and feel of the area. Manor Royal is a fundamental part of Crawley’s economy and it’s important that the gateways into the business district reflect the status of the area. I look forward to seeing more projects that continue to enhance the district come forward in the future.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Chief Executive at Coast to Capital said: “Manor Royal is home to more than 500 businesses employing 30,000 people including blue-chip global brands which is a major asset to our area. Strong transport links are crucial to its continued success and we are delighted to have contributed funding through the Manor Royal Entrance as part of the Crawley Growth Programme to ensure that our urban centres endure as some of the top performing towns and cities in the country.”