Major works on the M23 affecting routes to Gatwick and Crawley to start

Major works on the M23 are scheduled to begin on Sunday (December 15) and last for five days.

The works, listed below, are subject to weather conditions and include a number of road closures and diversions.

Sunday December 15, 9pm-5am

Full closure of the slip road at J10. Diversion J10 exit and back on at J10 entry slip

Monday December 16 and Tuesday December 17, 9pm-5am

Full closure from J10 to J8 and slips at J10 and J9 Northbound. Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and join at J6 Godstone M25. Diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way into the terminals.

Monday December 16 and Tuesday December 17, 9pm-5am

Full closure of Gatwick Spur entry slip at J9 Northbound. There will be a fully signed diversion route via Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 and join the M23 at junction 10.

Wednesday December 18 and Thursday December 19, 9pm-5am

Full closure from J8 to J10 Southbound. Diversion to Brighton via J6 M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and join at J10 M23. Diversion for Gatwick, traffic continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday December 18 and Thursday December 19, 9pm-5am

Full closure of the Godstone to Crawley link. There will be a fully signed diversion route via junction 8 on the M25, back to junction 6, A22, A264, and join the M23 at junction 10.

Wednesday December 18 and Thursday December 19, 9pm-5am

Full closure of J9 entry slip Southbound. Diversion Airport W​​​​​​​ay, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and join at J10.

Wednesday December 18 and Thursday December 19, 9pm-5am

Full closure of the Reigate to Crawley Link. There will be a fully signed diversion route via junction 6 on the M25, A22, A264 and join the M23 at junction 10.

Wednesday December 18, 9pm-5am

Full closure of the carriageway at junction 10. Diversion is via the exit slip at junction 10 and back onto the M23 via the entry slip at junction 10 (up and over)​​​​​​​.