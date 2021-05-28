Man, 25, dies after crash on A23 in Crawley

The road was closed in the early hours. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 25-year-old man, from East Grinstead, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the early hours of this morning (Friday, May 28).

Police officers had been called to A23 London Road, at the junction with Manor Royal at, around 3.15am to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a grey Toyota Proace van.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: "Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dash-cam footage that may assist with enquiries, to come forwards.

"London Road remains partially closed in both directions while vehicle recovery work is ongoing.