A man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Horley.

Tony Hyde, 32, from Lewisham, is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court in October.

He has been charged with four counts of burglary and theft; three counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal and one count of going equipped for theft.

Police say that the charges relate to two burglaries in Cheyne Walk, Horley; three attempted burlaries in The Crescent, Horley; one burglary in Upfield, Horley, and one in Croydon.