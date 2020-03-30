Man dies after van collides with tree in Horsham

A man has died after his van collided with a tree in Horsham on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on the A29 Bognor Road carriageway, just west of Horsham, near to the junction of Rowhook Road, at 4.20pm on Saturday, police said.

A white Ford Transit van towing a trailer left the carriageway and colllided with a tree, according to police.

The driver – a 67-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone who may have any relevant dash cam footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dial.