Man dies after VW Golf collides with tree in Ditchling

A 20-year-old man died last night after his car collided with a tree.

The incident happened on the B2112 road in Ditchling, East Sussex.

Police were called to the scene at 11.10pm last night.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A Black Volkswagen Golf collided with a tree.

“The driver, a 20-year-old local man, sadly died.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with any information about what happened should contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Stanbridge.

Police can be contacted online or by calling 101.