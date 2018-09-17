Man dies in two-vehicle crash

A man has died following a crash between motorbike and van in Mid Sussex.

Police said the A275 Lewes Road, in Chelwood Gate, was closed for almost eight hours yesterday (Septemebr 16) after a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Up collided.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from London, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said his next of kin have been informed.

A 57-year-old woman from Haywards Heath, who was driving the VW, suffered minor injuries.

The collision took place at about 11.20am at the junction to the Cats Protection centre, close to the Red Lion pub.

Police said they are looking to trace a motorcyclist who was travelling north between Chelwood Gate and Wych Cross around the time of the incident.

The road was closed whilst officers carried out investigations and was re-opened just before 7pm.

Anyone with any information or with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Jute.