Man found collapsed on side of A23 near Gatwick's South Terminal

After receiving an emergency report this morning, Gatwick Police officers were on hand to provide first aid before the South East Coast Ambulance service attended the scene.

Gatwick Police tweeted: "After an emergency report came into #Gatwick for a male who was found collapsed on the side of the A23 near the South Terminal tunnel our officers provided first aid until #SECAmb were able to transport the male to hospital #OurDayJob #PC38923"