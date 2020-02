A man has been found dead at a house in Crawley, police have confirmed.

Police and the ambulance service were sent to the house in Anglesey Close, Crawley, at just after 6am this morning.

Anglesey Close in Crawley. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “About 6.10am on Thursday, February 13, police and the ambulance service responded to a report of concerns for a man in Anglesey Close, Crawley.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”