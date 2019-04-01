Man found with knife in Horsham town centre

A man who was stopped by police in Horsham town centre was found to be in possession of a knife, police confirmed.

Horsham Police warned people to stop carrying knives in a post about the incident on Twitter.

An officer tweeted: "Male stopped in Horsham town centre and found in possession of this blade.

"Knife crime is a national and local issue.

"If you suspect someone carries a knife tell us.

"If you carry one, stop. Get help."

The incident came two weeks after the end of Operation Sceptre, a campaign which saw officers talking to people about knives, which concluded on March 17.

Throughout the week-long campaign, 38 educational establishments were visited and approximately 5,600 young people were spoken to about the impact they felt knife crime had on their community, police said.

SEE MORE: Here's why you might have seen a metal detector at Brighton railway station

‘Terrifying weapon’ seized from man in Cuckfield