Man hospitalised after collision between a car and a lorry in Crawley

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Crawley.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a heavy rescue vehicle was deployed to James Watt Way, Crawley, at around 6.16am yesterday (December 22).

A person in the car was reported to be trapped, said the spokesman, but firefighters were able to free him from the vehicle.

He was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

