Man is stabbed in Crawley

A man has been stabbed in Crawley this afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were sent to the incident near the Southgate roundabout just before 3.30pm.

The 25-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds to the body, police said, and was taken to Brighton hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “The investigation is at an early stage and no arrest has been made at present but the area is being searched and lines of enquiry are being followed.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 875 of 04/10.