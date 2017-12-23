Man jailed after armed robbery at Cowfold Co-Op

A Crawley man, arrested in April following an armed robbery at a store in Cowfold, has been jailed for 11 years and six months.

Andrew William Hill, 33, a builder, of Dickens Road, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (December 20).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the robbery at the Co-Op in Horsham Road, Cowfold, on 30 April, in which £8,285 was stolen, and to possessing a firearm, namely a hand gun, with intent, police said.

At his sentencing, Hill asked for a robbery at the Co-Op in Bolnore Village, Haywards Heath, and possession of a firearm with intent on 9 April to be taken into consideration, police added.

On that occasion, £2,970 was stolen.