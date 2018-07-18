Man jailed after trying to sell drugs to police

A man who tried to sell drugs to police officers at his home in Mid Sussex has been sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Police say that Daniel Lindsey, 35, from Farm Road, East Grinstead, was asleep at his home when officers, armed with a warrant, entered the house on Friday May 25. Lindsey woke up and shouted to the officers to ask if they were there to see the drugs in his wardrobe.

Inside the wardrobe officers discovered two bags of cocaine with an estimated street value of £16,000.

Lindsey was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A. He pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court and was given a 40-month prison sentence on July 13.

Investigating officer Ellie Mannan of the Community Investigation Team said later: “Daniel Lindsey had a large quantity of drugs in his possession and the robust action we were able to take has allowed us to take this off the streets.

“Building on the recently implemented local policing model, we will continue to prioritise offences that cause the greatest harm to the communities.

“We were able to utilise information reported to us from members of the public and we will continue to tackle community issues with positive police action.”

A 31-year-old woman from East Grinstead was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and was released under investigation.