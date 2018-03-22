Man on crack cocaine charge after police raid

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police raided a property in Horsham on Monday.

Police say they staged the raid in Manor Fields, Horsham, following ‘community concerns and recent intelligence.’

Two men - a 19-year-old from Crawley and a 20-year-old Horsham man - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and later released under investigation.

A third man - Nathan Young, 19, of Manor Fields - was charged with possessing a quantity of crack cocaine with intent to supply and assaulting a police officer.

A police spokesman said: “He appeared before Crawley magistrates on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to both the alleged offences. He was released on conditional bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, 17 April.”