Man’s body found at Crawley home

A man’s body has been discovered at a home in Crawley.

Police said the 40-year-old was found dead at an address in Evelyn Walk on Sunday morning (April 28).

An eyewitness told the Observer at least seven police cars and three ambulances were called to the property at about 7am.

Forensics teams were also spotted carrying out investigations in the area. Officers remained at the scene this afternoon and were continuing enquiries, the eyewitness added.

Sussex Police said a 44-year-old woman from Crawley had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before 8.30am on Sunday 28 April, police were informed of the discovery of a 40-year-old man’s body at a house in Evelyn Walk, Crawley.

“Due to the circumstances it is currently being investigated as an unexplained death.

“A 44-year-old woman from Crawley has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this stage.

The spokesman added: “Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage.”