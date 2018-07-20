Man’s nose broken in Horsham gang attack

A man was punched in the head as he was attacked by a gang of teenagers in a Horsham supermarket car park.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was approached by the teens in Sainsbury’s car park, in Worthing Road, yesterday evening (July 19).

The attack took place between 9pm and midnight and left the man with a broken nose.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or was in the area at this time is asked to report any information to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 17 of 20/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.