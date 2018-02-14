Man smashed over the head with bottle in Burgess Hill

Police are investigating an assualt in Burgess Hill in which a man had a bottle smashed over his head.

The 23-year-old man, who was on his own, was attacked by a group of youths when he was walking home from the Block and Gasket pub in Church Road at around 9.50pm on Sunday (February 11).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “He was forced to weave around the youths as they stood at the road’s junction with Civic Way and St John’s Road.

“He was jostled and punched before being struck on the head with a bottle which smashed, causing cuts and bruising for which he was treated at the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath.”

One of a group of youths was described by the victim as looking like Gaten Matarazzo, the actor who plays Dustin in the US web television series, Stranger Things, police said.

This was because of the suspect’s medium-length curly brown hair – which unlike most of his companions’ heads, was not hidden beneath a hooded top – was a distinctive feature, added police

A spokesman said: “He is white and around 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in and he was one of around eight youths involved in the attack.

“Another was described as white, 5ft 6in to 5ft 9in, of slim build, and in his mid-teens. He was wearing a grey hooded top.”

People can report information online or call 101, quoting serial 1109 of 11/02.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.