Man stabbed at address in Crawley

Broadfield incident. Photo by Daniel Armstrong/Spotted Crawley. SUS-210930-174156001

Police say officers received reports of a stabbing at 4.30pm today (Thursday, September 30) and were called to the address in the Broadfield area.

A police spokesperson said, “Divisional officers attended and were supported by officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit at Crowberry Close in the Broadfield area.

“The suspect was detained at 4.50pm.”

One man was left with ‘minor injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening’ and did not require hospital treatment, police said.

Police confirmed the suspect remains in custody at this stage.