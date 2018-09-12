Man stabbed in Crawley gang fight

A man was stabbed during a fight involving a gang of 10 men in Crawley town centre yesterday.

Police say they were called to the incident in the High Street just before 5pm.

The victim - an 18-year-old - suffered what police describe as ‘a minor stab wound above the hip’ after he was approached by a group of 10 men ‘of Asian appearance’ outside Favourite Chicken.

The man took himself to hospital after the attack.

Detective Sergeant Dave Morton said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault to come forward to us with information.

“We are committed to targeting people supplying class A drugs in this area and we want to reassure everyone that their safety is our priority.

“Criminality that puts people’s lives at risk is never acceptable and it’s vital that the community pulls together to help us deal with those responsibilities.

“No one knows their neighbours better than residents themselves and we all need to work together to make Crawley a safe place.”

To report any information go online or call 101 quoting 1015 of 11/09. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.