Man stabbed in town centre fight

A man was stabbed after he was involved in a fight with two men in Crawley town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Police say that two people were later arrested - one on suspicion of attempted murder - and a 21-year-old Crawley man on suspicion of attempted murder and causing grievious bodily harm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “An officer was flagged down on the High Street at around 12.30am after one man involved in the fight had been detained.

“The victim, a 22-year-old Crawley man, had been out with friends and had been involved in an altercation with two men on the High Street between Deja Vu and Troys Kebab.

“He suffered a minor stab wound to his back and was treated in hospital.”

Both of those arrested have been released under investigation while the police investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Carolyn Kendall said: “The victim and suspects seem to be known to each other and we are appealing to anyone else who was in the area who might have seen the assault take place.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Silverdale.”

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.