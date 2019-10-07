Man suffers neck and back injuries in Crawley scaffolding fall

A man who fell from scaffolding onto a shop roof has suffered neck and back injuries.

In a statement, South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “At 4.52pm we sent a response car, ambulance and our HART team to a man who had fallen on the roof of a shop in Queensway.”

The rooftop rescue. Photo by Crawley Fire Station

The fire service helped rescue the patient on Saturday, October 7, a spokesman added.

Read more: Person who fell onto shop roof rescued in Crawley town centre

He said: “Fire also attended to help extricate the patient. A man was taken to East Surrey Hospital with neck and back injuries.”

Read more: ‘Save our shops’: Horsham town centre business owner issues appeal

Read more: Major new success for award-winning Sussex flower arranger