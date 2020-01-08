Man suffers serious head injuries in collision near Haywards Heath pub

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a collision near a pub in Haywards Heath.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B2112 Fox Hill, near to the Fox and Hounds pub, at 8pm last night.

The collision happened in Fox Hill, Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (January 7), police and ambulance were called to the B2112 Fox Hill, near the Fox and Hounds public house, Haywards Heath, where a car and a motorcycle had been in collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is now being treated.

“A woman driving the car involved, a Volkswagen Passat, was unhurt.

“The road was closed for four hours until midnight while the circumstances were investigated and the scene cleared.

“Anyone who saw what happened, noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand or who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to report details online (www.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us) or phone 101, quoting Operation Saxony.”

READ MORE: East Grinstead phone theft: do you recognise these men?

Road blocked after collision involving Plumpton College coach

Sussex college coach topples over, injuring multiple students

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed one ambulance and three cars were sent to the scene. Crews were also joined by the air ambulance team.

A spokesman said: “We received a call to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and car.

“A motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, who suffered potentially serious injuries, was taken to to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”