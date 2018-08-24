Man taken to hospital after collision on A23 near Handcross

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A23 near Handcross.

Emergency services were called to the collision just before 3.30pm.

Read our original story here: Delays on A23 in Handcross after accident involving motorbike and lorry

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 3.24pm on Friday (August 24), we received a report that a crane lorry and a moped had collided on the southbound A23 at Warninglid.

“The man riding the moped was taken by road ambulance to hospital with head, chest and arm injuries.

“His condition is not know but initial reports do not suggest that the injuries were life threatening.

“A medical helicopter did land but was not needed. Both carriageways were closed but re-openings have already started.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “At 3.27pm we responded with two cars and an ambulance to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on the A23 near Handcross.

“The rider was also assessed by the air ambulance and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”