A man has been rushed to hospital after he was involved in a crash near a Crawley school this morning (March 14).

Emergency services were called to Ifield Drive, in Ifield, after a van and a man collided close to The Mill Primary Academy just after 9am.

Police said the man suffered a leg injury and was being treated at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said he was assessed before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.