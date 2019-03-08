Man with Hastings links sought after burglary and policemen assaults in Horley

A man with links to Hastings is being sought by police after a burglary and an assault on two police officers in Horley.

Keiron Dodge, 25, from Redhill, is described by Surrey Police as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair.

Kieron Dodge. Picture: Surrey Police

The burglary happened at around 8pm on Wednesday (6 March) at a property on Benhams Drive where jewellery, a laptop and a car were stolen.

The stolen car was driven off by Dodge and another passenger, Surrey police said. It was then spotted around 40 minutes later, waiting at a red light on a junction on the M25.

After a short pursuit, officers arrested the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Hackney, on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class B substance. She has since been released under investigation, police said.

The driver of the car, Dodge, assaulted two police officers and then fled the scene. Both officers’ injuries are not serious, according to police.

Dodge is thought to have links to east Surrey and Hackney as well as Hastings.

A police spokesman said: "If you know where Keiron is, or have information which could help us locate him, please contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190024149 or tell us online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore

"You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/"