Manager defends care home after visit from watchdog

The manager of a Burgess Hill care home rated as ‘requiring improvement’ by a watchdog, has defended the institution.

Hilgay Care Home in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, had an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on September 26, last year.

The entrance to Hilgay Care Home in Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Streetview

The report, which has since been published, found some improvements had been made since its last inspection, but there continued to be a breach of the of the Health and Social Care Act.

Raechel Davies-Jones, director and registered manager, said: “We at Hilgay are a caring home, focused on giving our residents a wonderful experience in a homely atmosphere.

“Whilst I acknowledge the CQC report that was one day nearly six months ago, we have a lovely home and we are continually improving.

“We have refurbished several bedrooms and we have new call bells and a new wet room. We have expanded our social activities which include church visits and visits to the local school.

“The baby chicks that have recently hatched delighted our residents. We have garden parties and visiting singers and are about to have an Easter egg hunt for residents and staff and their families.

“Our manager left in June last year and we now have a new manager and we have put measures in place to improve the home. We have improved since the last CQC report, with a ‘good’ score in the caring category.

“We have approximately 50 staff, we are recruiting more care staff including seniors.

“We need staff that are compassionate, that will go the extra mile and treat people with dignity and respect. We do have wonderful caring staff, we just need a few more full-time staff or part-time.”

The report said staffing levels ‘remained a concern’, with residents ‘having to wait for their care needs to be met’.

One person said: “There are not enough staff and sometimes I wait so long for staff to come I wet myself.”

Further concerns included staff at night who did not always have the skills needed to administer medicines. Staff also said they were ‘stretched’.

Residents said they felt safe living at the home. One person said: “I can’t fault the staff they are all good.”

Hilgay Care Home provides care for up to 35 people.

There were 28 people, some with dementia, living at the home when the inspection took place.