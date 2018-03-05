Manor Royal BID ‘delighted’ with ballot result - their statement in full

Businesses located in Manor Royal, Crawley have voted to extend the Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) for a further five years following a formal, independent ballot.

As a result, c. £2.6million, generated from the Levy, will be invested to improve the business district over the next five years, along with any additional funds the BID team secures from third parties.

38% of companies on Manor Royal voted in the BID Ballot and of those, an overwhelming 84% chose to renew the BID.

This vote of confidence means the BID team can now deliver the activities set out in a new Business Plan, which was posted to Levy Payers ahead of the ballot.

Companies and their employees on Manor Royal can continue to use existing BID services such as subsidised training and travel, free events and the Ranger and Maintenance teams, as well as benefit from new initiatives delivered over the next five years.

“We are obviously delighted with this result,” said Trevor Williams of Thales UK and Manor Royal BID Chairman.

“This vote provides a mandate for the BID to build on its previous achievements and continue to improve Manor Royal for those who work, visit and do business here.”

Prior to the ballot, the Manor Royal BID team widely consulted through formal research, events and group meetings to ensure the new business plan focuses on business needs.

“For me it was an easy decision to vote ‘Yes’ for the BID renewal,” said Keith Pordum, Managing Director of Bon Appetit and Vice-Chairman of the BID.

“I’ve seen the positive difference the BID has made for companies of all sizes located here.”

The Manor Royal BID team will now continue to champion West Sussex’s most successful and dynamic business district, to drive inward investment, deliver more infrastructure improvements and boost local trade. Discover more at http://www.manorroyal.org/pages/index.cfm

