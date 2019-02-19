Marathon walk from Horley helps hospice and hospital charity

Thousands of pounds have been raised for St Catherine’s Hospice and the Royal Surrey County Hospital Charity as a result of a marathon walk.

On Saturday, Horley councillor Liam Ascough, his brother Daniel, and eight friends walked 28 miles from Horley to The Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford.

Mr Ascough said: “Our mother Susan, who worked as Henry Smith MP’s case worker, passed away in January after battling pancreatic cancer for 15 months.

“We wanted to give back to some of the people that helped us the most.

“The journey was the journey our mother made many times on her way to and from treatment.

“We have so far raised £3,790 which we are so pleased about.

“My brother is also planning on running the London Marathon and the 100km London to Brighton run in May to raise more money for St Catherine’s.”