Mark Lay Foundation will be the charity of Crawley Festival 2018

The Mark Lay Foundation has been chosen as the 2018 Crawley Festival Charity, it was announced at the Crawley Festival Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 7th March.

Representatives of the Foundation gave a moving presentation about the work of this registered charity, which was formed in memory of local sportsman Mark Lay, who passed away in August 2017.

During his four year fight against cancer Mark raised funds for St Catherine’s Hospice other local charities. Mark’s family and friends are now raising money to support other families who have a loved one affected by cancer, to enable them to spend quality time making memories together. Find out all about the charity on www.MarkLayFoundation.org.uk.

Festival chairman Tony Witton also reported that the 2017 Crawley Festival brought large crowds to the town centre for High Street Live and for Mainstage, and that lunchtime music concerts in St John’s Church had given performance opportunities for local school and other music groups.

He thanked the 2017 Festival sponsors, London Airport Gatwick, Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and Crest Nicholson Regeneration.

It is only through this generous sponsorship that most events can be kept free of charge, and accessible to all. It is planned to expand the range of events this year, and to once again work in partnership with Crawley Borough Council to put on several additional Community events throughout the Festival.

Councillor Michael Jones announced that Crawley Borough Council would be supporting the 2018 Crawley Festival with a grant of £12,478, which was exactly what had been asked for.

This was welcome news to all present. Tony Witton added that West Sussex County Council, London Gatwick Airport and Crest Nicholson had also pledged to support the Festival again this year, and it is hoped that other businesses will join them. The 2018 Festival will take place mainly during the first week in July, with High Street Live on Sunday 1st July and Mainstage on Saturday 7th July.

Crawley Festival committee can be contacted via www.CrawleyFestval.co.uk, and on Twitter or Facebook.

