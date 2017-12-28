Marriage proposal at Crawley Ice Rink

Love was in the air at Crawley Ice Rink on December 18, when a couple got engaged.

Elizabeth Williams, from Redhill, received a surprise proposal from boyfriend Andrew Vezina.

“It’s a long distance relationship - I came over to spend the holidays with her and her family,” said Andrew, who lives in Florida.

“We’re now looking to undergo the Visa process and have her move to America.

“We were in Crawley for a date day. I think skating was the last thing on the agenda, and that’s when I proposed to her.”

