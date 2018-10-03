Meghan Markle wows in autumn trends for Sussex visit

The Duchess ticked all the trend boxes today as she stepped out the car in Chichester.

The Duchess teamed a green leather Hugo Boss skirt, with an & Other Stories blouse, caramel coloured cashmere coat from Emporio Armani with a Gabriela Hearst Nina leather top-handle bag and nude court shoes.

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825096

"I loved it - it looked fresh and modern, but still with some classic elements which kept it 'royal-visit appropriate'," explained personal stylist and coach Vicky Booker.

With the Duchess's outfit incorporating many of the trends this season.

"Separates - the leather skirt and blouse in one the season's hottest colours green are big trends," said Vicky.

"Leather dresses will be slowly making a come-back over autumn/winter 18 but this is probably would have been a step too far for a royal visit."

But the leather was a surprise for the stylist saying that 'it is a great example of how something can be styled in a way that's right for the person and occasion.

"I love the whole 'dichotomy idea in fashion, wearing unusual combination of things such as leather with a soft wool coat," added Vicky.

For those that want to copy her look they are in luck as Vicky has picked some items out for you.

"The good news is it will be really easy as there are lots of similar items on the high street at the moment," she said

"Even better the blouse is actually a high street brand - & Other Stories and is £69.

"The skirt is Hugo Boss and at £369 isn't cheap, but actually could be a great investment buy and could last for years to come - if that's out of budget, then there's an alternative from Sosandar and is £139."

A fan of navys and dark tones Vicky says that the green is one of Meghan's best colours.

"When I look at my client's colouring, we look at hair, eyes and skin tone and which colour work best with these. She's a DEEP which means these strong dark colours look fab. She has lightened it up with the lighter coat and shoes so it's not too heavy - but she could have taken this colour head-to-toe," she said.

Vicky is holding a Style update event where she talks about the seasonal trends, for more information click here

