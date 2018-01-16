Met Office snow shower warning includes parts of West Sussex

Snow showers are forecast for parts of West Sussex overnight and tomorrow morning (Wednesday January 17).

The Met Office warning from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow shows the area affected as the west part of West Sussex but with the possibility of the showers spreading further east.

In its yellow (be aware) warning the Met Office says: “Showers are falling as sleet, snow and hail already in the north of the warning area, and this threat spreads to parts of Wales, the Midlands and southern England on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

“The warning has been extended further south and east to cover small amounts of snow, for example in parts of southern England.

“Delays to travel are possible, with a lower likelihood of cancellations of public transport.

“Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment adds that: “A slushy cover of 1 to 3cm seems more likely at lower levels and closer to the western coasts, as well as across most of southern England, with some areas here seeing very little or no snow.”