Michael Portillo in Sussex for latest BBC rail journey

Former politician and train enthusiast Michael Portillo visits Sussex in the latest of his BBC TV Great British Railway Journeys tonight.

In the programme (scheduled for BBC2 at 6.30pm), he travels down from West Croydon, steered by his Edwardian Bradshaw's guide.

With the modern British rail network now half the size of the Edwardian one, Michael discovers a railway renaissance in Three Bridges.

After inspecting a new depot and its fleet of new Class 700 trains, Michael is accorded the great honour of washing one down.

Next stop Lewes, where Michael makes a beeline for Charleston, the beautiful home of the artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, where he finds every surface exquisitely decorated by the inhabitants.

At Shoreham-by-Sea, Michael discovers that magnificent Edwardians in flying machines took off from the oldest licensed airport in the country and he takes to the skies.