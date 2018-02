A 35-year-old woman who went missing from her East Grinstead home yesterday has been found safe and well in Crawley, police said.

Joanne Sutton had been missing from her home in Merlin Way, East Grinstead, since she went out at 11am on Friday (16 February).

Police said she was found safe and well in Crawley on Friday evening (February 16).

A spokesman said: “Police and family thank everyone for their concern.”