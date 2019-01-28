Missing Horley man Steven Palmer found

A man from Horley who went missing on Friday (January 25) has been found safe and well, says Surrey Police.

Steven Palmer, 41, was reported missing after he was last seen at about 11.30pm.

Missing man is found

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who assisted us with the search.

“If you are missing, or considering going missing, and want help and support; you can also call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.”

