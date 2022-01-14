Missing man could be in Brighton or Horley

We are appealing for the public’s help to find missing man Luke Webb from Redhill.

Luke Webb, 35, from Redhill has not not been heard from since early this morning (14 January) and police are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "He is described as a White man, around 5 ft 8" with dark short hair and a dark beard.

"He was last seen wearing a blue/green jacket with a blue hoodie, dark blue jeans and green trainers.

"There is a possibility he could be in the Brighton area but has connections to Redhill and Horley.

"If you have seen Luke or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/45220004624 via: Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page