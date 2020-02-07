Missing teen could be in Crawley or East Sussex

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing Crawley Down teen who has links to East Sussex.

Seventeen-year-old Fraser Gould was reported missing from his home on Wednesday afternoon (February 5).

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable.

Fraser is white, about 5’9”, of skinny build, with short dark hair. It’s possible he is wearing a black mid-length coat with a beige fur trim, and either jogging bottoms or jeans.

He is also known to have links to Crawley and parts of East Sussex.

Anyone who sees Fraser or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 821 of 07/02.