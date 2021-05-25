Missing teenager from Crawley

According to police, Rhys Day was last seen Friday (May 21). Police say he has links to London and Kent and they believe he’s travelled outside the local area.

Rhy is described by police as a white male with dark hair, 5’6 and was wearing a tracksuit, a black coat with a fur lining and carrying a dark blue or black bag.

Anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 999 immediately.