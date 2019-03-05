Mobile app to help armed forces community access support in West Sussex

A brand new mobile app has launched to help members of the armed forces community in West Sussex and the South East access support.

The free Forces Connect app is aimed at serving personnel, veterans, and their families as well as public sector organisations.

In just four clicks they can find local services and organisations offering support.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for safer stronger communities, said: “This is a fantastic app that has the potential to make a real difference to the armed forces community here in West Sussex.

“It is really simple to use and I would strongly encourage as many people as possible to make the most of it.”

The app was commissioned by Forces Connect South East, a partnership comprising West Sussex County Council, and the councils of Surrey, Kent, East Sussex, Brighton and Hove and Medway and the NHS which secured Ministry of Defence grant funding for projects which make it easier for military personnel to access support.

To download the app, search ‘Forces Connect’ in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.