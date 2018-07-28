Mobility scooter rider left with serious injuries after Crawley collision

An elderly man has been left with serious injuries following a collision in Crawley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a mobility scooter and car.

The collision happened shortly after 1pm on Southgate Avenue near the junction with Hawth Avenue.

An 80-year-old local man, the rider of the scooter, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Lunan or call 101.