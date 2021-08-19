Moped rider suffers ‘life-changing injury’ in Crawley crash
A moped rider suffered a suspected life-changing injury in a collision in Crawley.
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, involving a moped and a car, in Southgate Avenue, Crawley on Thursday (August 19).
A spokesman said: “The collision took place on the carriageway at about 11.30am close to the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and Southgate Park.
“A moped rider suffered a suspected life-changing injury and was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”
The road was expected to reopen shortly after 3.45pm, he said.
The spokesman added: “Anyone who has any information about the collision or has dashcam footage or CCTV footage of it can email [email protected] quoting Operation Fund.”